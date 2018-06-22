Town Debates Possible Use of Federal Funds
The Town of Aurora will be the recipient of $800,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which can be used for a range of items. Officials are considering several different ways to use the funds together that could tackle more expensive projects.
Village Trustee Candidates Respond to Newspaper QuestionsFree Access
The four candidates for the East Aurora Village Board, incumbent Trustee Ernest Scheer, Mary “Molly” Flynn, Katherine Grace Viger and Peter Schwan, have responded to questions sent to them by the East Aurora Advertiser. There are four candidates but only three seats available. The election will be March 15. This is...
Column: Making the Most of Winter with Spring Planning
This column is first of a series sharing our progress on the “Advertiser Garden,” an experiment in communal gardening, where we try to turn the small patch of land located outside our rear entrance on Persons Alley into a green space. Progress on our green experiment can be found on...
Column: Rod, Gun and Game: Birds Make the World a Sweeter Place
The soundtrack of backyard birds can offer astonishing enjoyment over a quiet cup of coffee wherever you might be, on any day of the year…be it a main street coffee shop or your snow-shoveled backyard deck. Many birds offer a soundtrack melody with variations so profound that the same bird...
Major State Investment Coming for Route 240 Through West Falls
An estimated $4.1 million investment along Davis Road in West Falls would see road improvements, sidewalks, culvert replacements and potential drainage work. It could all start in 2023, according to an announcement by the NYS Department of Transportation last week.
Elaine Schiltz Retires from Aurora Department of Recreation After 27 Years
Town of Aurora Recreation Department recreation specialisty Elaine Schiltz has retired from her position, after being involved with the Recreation Department since 1994.
League of Women Voters Present Candidate Forum for Village TrusteesFree Access
On Wednesday, March 9, the League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara will host a candidate forum for East Aurora Village Trustee candidates. It will be at 7 p.m. at the Aurora Senior Center at the corner of King Street and Oakwood Avenue. All four candidates for the three open trustee...
Wellness Fair Set for Art Center in March
The West Falls Center for the Arts will host a Wellness Fair called “Living Well Locally” in March. Admission is open to the public.
Meaghan Tent Settles Into Recreation Specialist Role at the Town Hall
Meaghan Tent is the new recreation specialist at the Town of Aurora Recreation Department, relieving her predecessor, Elaine Schiltz, who recently retired.
Special Book Sale and Birdhouse Fundraiser
The East Aurora Art Society and Friends of the Library are working together for a joint fundraiser to support the Aurora Town Public Library. The art society has sponsored the purchase of unfinished birdhouses. Each birdhouse will be painted and embellished by a different local artist. From March 15 through...
Library Events Scheduled for February and March in Elma
The Elma Public Library has several community events planned for the next couple of weeks. To register, call 716-652-2719 or visit the library at 1860 Bowen Road. Knitting Night Mindfulness Monday: Knitting & Craft Night will be Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. If you love to knit, crochet, craft...