Town Debates Possible Use of Federal Funds Audio Article

The Town of Aurora will be the recipient of $800,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which can be used for a range of items. Officials are considering several different ways to use the funds together that could tackle more expensive projects.

Village Trustee Candidates Respond to Newspaper Questions Free Access Audio Article

The four candidates for the East Aurora Village Board, incumbent Trustee Ernest Scheer, Mary “Molly” Flynn, Katherine Grace Viger and Peter Schwan, have responded to questions sent to them by the East Aurora Advertiser. There are four candidates but only three seats available. The election will be March 15. This is...

Column: Making the Most of Winter with Spring Planning Audio Article

This column is first of a series sharing our progress on the “Advertiser Garden,” an experiment in communal gardening, where we try to turn the small patch of land located outside our rear entrance on Persons Alley into a green space. Progress on our green experiment can be found on...

Column: Rod, Gun and Game: Birds Make the World a Sweeter Place Audio Article

The soundtrack of backyard birds can offer astonishing enjoyment over a quiet cup of coffee wherever you might be, on any day of the year…be it a main street coffee shop or your snow-shoveled backyard deck. Many birds offer a soundtrack melody with variations so profound that the same bird...